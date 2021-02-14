Resident Evil Village Takes 'a Lot of Inspiration from Resident Evil 4' - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Resident Evil Village producer Pete Fabiano an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine said the development team for the upcoming game has taken a lot of inspiration from one of the most popular entries in the franchise, Resident Evil 4.

"You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4," said Fabiano. "The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving."

Fabiano has also stated the SSD in the PlayStation 5 will "virtually eliminating load times allowing players to keep the feeling of immersion" and Resident Evil Village will be "much larger" than Resident Evil VII Biohazard.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

