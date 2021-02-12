RICO London is an FPS, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Ground Shatter have announced first-person shooter, RICO London, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in June.

London, New Years Eve 1999—While everyone is getting ready to party the metropolitan police are working overtime. Detective Inspector Redfern finds herself at the scene of an emerging arms trade at the foot of a highrise tower. Without the permission of her superior or support of back-up, Redfern prepares to kick off the new Millennium with a bang.

RICO London is a gang-busting, name-taking, explosive cooperative shooter. Blast your way up the highrise tower stacked with East End gangsters solo or with a partner. Crash through doors, dodge bullets, turn the weapons of the fallen into your personal arsenal, and do whatever it takes to make it to the top.

Key Features:

High-Rise, Higher Stakes – Ascend the gang’s tower taking on tougher goons as you go.

– Ascend the gang’s tower taking on tougher goons as you go. Double Trouble – It wouldn’t be a buddy-cop shooter without a partner close by your side. Call in a ride-along either local or online.

– It wouldn’t be a buddy-cop shooter without a partner close by your side. Call in a ride-along either local or online. Perks of the Job – Customise your loadout with a series of performance enhancing perks and upgrades.

– Customise your loadout with a series of performance enhancing perks and upgrades. Guns to Go – The three magazines of 9mm you brought were never going to get you off the first floor. Chop and change from your expanding arsenal as you defeat enemies.

