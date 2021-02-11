Disciples: Liberation Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio have announced mature, dark fantasy strategy RPG, Disciples: Liberation, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2021.

Disciples: Liberation is a mature, dark fantasy strategy RPG with turn-based combat. Liberate the land of Nevendaar and uncover the endless stories hidden within this richly detailed world where every decision has a consequence, and every wrong move could be deadly.

Explore a rich overworld and align with a variety of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen. Assemble a team to gather precious resources, sway political standing, and take on brutal beasts in intricate turn-based battles.

Choice is everything in Disciples: Liberation and it is up to you how you write your story.

Key Features:

80-Plus Hour Single-Player Campaign – Experience a sprawling dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and five unique endings to unlock

– Experience a sprawling dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and five unique endings to unlock Explore a War-Torn Realm – Journey through a sprawling world in ruin and work to unearth its endless secrets, hidden treasures, and bloody past

– Journey through a sprawling world in ruin and work to unearth its endless secrets, hidden treasures, and bloody past Write Your Own Story – Pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to your cause from an assortment of factions

– Pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to your cause from an assortment of factions Build a Base – Take on quests for precious resources and use your political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary

– Take on quests for precious resources and use your political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary Fight for Your Life – Recruit 50-plus units and amass an army best suited to your play style; hone both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat.

– Recruit 50-plus units and amass an army best suited to your play style; hone both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat. Challenge Deadly Bosses – Test your mettle and pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy

– Test your mettle and pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy Choice is Everything – Let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become

– Let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become Fight Your Friends – Put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes

