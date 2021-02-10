Dead by Daylight Update 4.5.0 Gets Patch Notes - New HUD, Gameplay Changes, and More - News

Developer Behaviour Interactive have released the patch notes for the release of the Mid-Chapter update for the online multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight. The 4.5.0 update is available now.

Update 4.5.0 has updated the HUD in the game, including the player status widget that has been redesigned, among other changes. The update has also made some quality of life, graphical and gameplay changes, as well as fixing bugs.

The 4.5.0 Mid-Chapter is planned to go live today.



⏲️ 11 AM EDT

🎮 PC and Consoles

🔗 For more info: https://t.co/hdx6o4Z8Wb pic.twitter.com/y7okQIOu27 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 9, 2021

Read the patch notes below:

The latest Dead by Daylight update includes two new events, both of which start very soon:

Tome VI for The Archives will start tomorrow on Feb. 10th at 11AM ET

The Gilded Stampede event will start the day after on Feb. 11th at 11AM ET

New HUD

The Dead by Daylight February 2021 patch notes detail a whole host of changes to the game’s HUD, they are listed below:

The player status widget (player names, health states etc.) has been redesigned. Along with a number of graphical improvements to animations, the player status widget is now positioned on the left side of the screen. While this change was not made lightly, it was necessary in order to make the player names readable across all platforms and resolutions as well as make room for new HUD elements like the Hook Count.

The objectives have been moved to the top centre of the screen to give us more room to display detailed instructions.

Score events and status effect alerts have been moved to the right side of the screen. This was primarily to bring the status effect alerts closer to the status effect indicators they reference.

The number of visible score events has been increased when multiple events are triggered at the same time.

Killers see a new widget which displays how many hooks they’ve earned during the match out of the possible total hooks. This is only visible to the Killer.

Survivors see a new set of markers above each of the Survivor player’s names. This lets the Survivor players know how many times each Survivor has been hooked. This is only visible to the Survivors.

The healthy and injured health state icons have been replaced with each character’s portrait.

The Injured state has been improved from the PTB to be more obvious, especially for colorblind players.

Quality of Life, Graphical and Gameplay changes:

The Settings menu has been updated with two new slider settings that allow players to adjust the size of their UI. Players may adjust the size of the menus and HUD separately. This replaces the previous maximum scale value used in previous releases.

Visual updates to maps in Gideon Meat Plant and Asylum.

Updated model and textures on 4 Nurse outfits.

Update model, texture on the Clown base outfit and updated his VFX.

Updated the posing for all Survivor locomotion animations.

Added Start/Stop transition animations and quick turn animations.

Added ability to use Flashlight while crouching.

Updated crawling turn speed and added animation feedback for recovering.

Added new animation when entering the hatch while crawling.

Updated Self-Heal fail animation.

Slightly raised the camera when crawling.

Dead by Daylight Patch Notes February 2021 – Bug Fixes

Fixed a hitch occurring in the Loadout Panel when selecting an item

Fixed a hitch when opening the Bloodweb after a certain level

Fixed an issue that could cause some survivors passively falling asleep to not count towards the “Dream Master” achievement

Fixed some issues regarding user impersonation

Fixed a crash that could occur on the initial interaction screen

Fixed an issue that occurred occasionally after the killer disconnects from a match where the Player Level would display incorrect Level and Devotion values

Fixed an issue where the Survivor could get stuck and not be able to be picked up if downed while repairing a generator.

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight cone would not expand after successfully blinding the Killer

Fixed an issue where the 1st generator piston would move abnormally fast.

Fixed an issue with Steve’s lips while gesturing.

Fixed an issue with the camera when the Nurse would carry a Survivor and attack.

Fixed an issue where Jane and Kate chest physics would not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the Oni’s armor would be floating.

Fixed an issue where the Clown’s hair would be floating.

Fixed an issue where Totems located next to the Combine Harvester’s wheel on Coldwind Farm couldn’t be cleansed.

Audio:

Fixed an issue where Elodie is screaming louder than other survivors.

Fixed various surface tags for footsteps and impacts

Fixed an issue where Doctor static attack doesn’t play his sound.

Fixed an issue with some locomotion survivor animations

Fixed an issue with Legion customization “Hooded Leather Jacket”

PC only:

Fixed a crash that could occur when pasting an empty text in the promo code

Windows Store only:

Fixed an issue when launching the game and navigating directly to Play as Killer/Survivor, the user’s currency would display as 0-0-0 instead of the real values.

Switch only:

Fixed an issue where multiple sound effects weren’t echoed on Nintendo Switch

PS5 only:

Fixed an issue where the player wouldn’t be brought back to the initial interaction screen when the internet connection is lost

Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 only:

Fixed a crash that would occur after loading the tutorial while the game is not completely installed

Fixed Issues from PTB

Fixed an issue where Survivor would not be able to nod their head up/down anymore.

Fixed an issue where Survivor character would stuttered changing direction quickly.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor would play the incorrect animation when bleeding out of Deep Wound.

Fixed an issue where the players would be able to steer character during Dead Hard.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor would snap back to their original position after letting go of repairing a generator.

Fixed an issue where the character would stutter when using the flashlight while moving.

Fixed an issue where the character would remain in fall stance after vaulting.

Fixed an issue where the character would not play the Dead Hard animation properly from idle.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor would clip through lockers doors while rushing out.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor carrying an item would clip through the ground.

Fixed and issue where Ash hand would jitter while carrying an item.

Fixed an issue where character would “T” stance when infected by the Plague and interacting with the exit gate

Fixed an issue where character would “T” stance when interacting with fountains.

