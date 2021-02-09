Ubisoft Still Not Decided if it Will Increase Game Prices to $70 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Some publishers and developers have increased the price of their games for the next-generation consoles to $70. Ubisoft decided to keep its Holiday 2020 releases at $60 at launch, however, it was unclear if they would raise the price later on.

Ubisoft during the companies earnings call with investors was asked if the price of its games would increase to $70 in the next fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022. Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said the company is still undecided.

"In terms of pricing, we’ve been analyzing the competitive dynamics of the past quarter and we are still looking at new opportunities, but we have not made any decision yet," said Duguet.

Far Cry 6 currently has pre-orders priced at $60 for all versions and will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It has no release date but is expected to launch by March 2022. Another upcoming game from Ubisoft, Riders Republic, also has the pre-order set at $60.

It does appear that at least for now Ubisoft will keep their games at $60 for the near future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

