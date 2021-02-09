Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES Apps to Add 4 Games on February 17 - News

Nintendo announced four more games will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES apps. The games are Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, and Psycho Dream for the SNES app, and Fire ‘n Ice for the NES app.

Here is an overview of the games:

Super NES

– It’s the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior! Prehistorik Man – Sam the caveman’s quest to save his village begins! Sam lives in a village whose food is stolen by dinosaurs. To get more, Sam must collect bones, which he can then use to buy food. On his way, he’ll need to make use of a variety of weapons, vehicles and attacks, including shouting, to attack all on-screen foes. Can Sam reach the dinosaur graveyard and collect enough bones?

NES

Fire ‘n Ice – As Dana, you have been chosen by the Queen of the Winter Fairies to bear the power of ice magic. With it, you must defend your home, Coolmint Island, from the wicked wizard Druidle and his flames!

