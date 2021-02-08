ESA Makes Plans for Digital E3 2021 - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is making plans for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) to make a return this year after E3 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans for E3 2021 is that it will be a digital event, according to E3 2021 pitch documents that have been seen by VideoGamesChronicle. The documents say E3 2021 will take place from June 15 to 17 and feature live-streamed coverage from 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT / to 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

The ESA is hoping to hold multiple two-hour keynotes from game partnerships, an awards show, a June 14 preview night, and other smaller streams from game publishers, and more. An example schedule suggests a 30-minute pre-show run by media partners, then a two-hour press conference by a console platform holder, followed by a Q&A and panel reaction.

The keynotes would be supplemented by media previews the week before and demos released on platforms for consumers to play.

E3 2021 will still require the approval of ESA’s membership. This is made up of some of the biggest video game companies.

It isn't known how many publishers and developers have signed up for E3 2021. Some companies even before 2020 had already left the event, including Activision, EA, and Sony. One company has indicated it doesn't plan to attend E3 2021 and will continue to do its own digital showcase. In order to join the E3 2021 schedule, a six-figure payment is required.

"We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we’re bringing the global video game community together," said an ESA spokesperson in a statement.

"We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon."

Geoff Keighley in 2020 launched the first Summer Game Fest, which appears to be making a return this year.

New year. New colors. — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) February 8, 2021

