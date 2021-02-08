Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Gets Cinematic Lighting Experiment Screenshot - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have released a new screenshot for the upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PC game, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The developer says the screenshot is a cinematic lighting experiment.

Here is a brief overview of the game and trailer:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Built for the new Xbox Series X - the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in development for the Xbox Series X and Windows PC.

Here's a cinematic lighting experiment for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II #TheNinjaDiaries pic.twitter.com/i5ddXuec8r — Ninja Theory is Hiring! (@NinjaTheory) February 8, 2021

