Meteorise Acquires Gunparade March Dev Alfa System

Meteorise announced it has acquired Alfa System by purchasing 100 percent of the companies shares. Meteorise CEO Kouji Watanabe will be the new CEO of Alfa System, while former Alfa System CEO Tetsuya Sasaki remains on as a director and work with other board members and employees.

Alfa System was established in Kumamoto, Japan in 1988. The developer has worked on Gunparade March, Linda Cube, and more. While Meteorise has worked on Senran Kagura: Bon Appetit!, Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni, and more.

Future games from Alfa System will continue to develop under the same environment, while also taking advantage of Meteorise’s engineers and creators to create even better works.

