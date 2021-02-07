PS5 SSD 'Virtually Eliminating Load Times' in Resident Evil Village - News

Resident Evil Village producer Pete Fabiano an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine said the SSD in the PlayStation 5 will practically get rid of any load times in the game.

"[PS5 SSD will] virtually eliminating load times allowing players to keep the feeling of immersion," said Fabiano.

The game will also take advantage of the Tempest 3D audio available in the PlayStation 5, according to Fabiano. He says "you’ll be fully bathed in audio from all directions."

He also says Resident Evil Village will be "much larger" than Resident Evil VII Biohazard.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

