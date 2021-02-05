Nintendo Will Announce More Switch Games for 2021 When the Time is Right - News

The lineup of games for the Nintendo Switch past April is a bit light, however, that doesn't mean there will be no AAA releases from the gaming giant later this year. The company has shifted from announcing games years in advance to waiting until a matter of months before release.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent earnings call with investors revealed Nintendo has games that will be coming out next fiscal year they will announce when the time is right.

"Our software lineup for next fiscal year is a topic we will discuss at the appropriate time," Furukawa said. "We have already announced our plans to release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in February, followed by Monster Hunter Rise in March, and New Pokémon Snap in April. As always, we are preparing a variety of software titles for consumers in the coming fiscal year."

Some games that were announced in the past that haven't released include Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

