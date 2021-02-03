Nioh Collection Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of PS5 Release on Friday - News

/ 99 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have released the launch trailer for Nioh Collection ahead of its release for the PlayStation 5 on February 5.

Nioh Collection includes Nioh Remastered – Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered – Complete Edition.

View the launch trailer of the collection below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Defy Death and Unleash your Darkness.

In this expansive collection, journey through Sengoku-era Japan to face nightmarish foes and legendary warriors in blisteringly fast hardcore combat. Master the way of the samurai in Nioh, then unleash your inner darkness in Nioh 2—each expertly remastered and enhanced for PlayStation 5.

Discover the complete Nioh saga with all six major expansions included. (Gameplay at 120fps requires a compatible monitor that can support this feature.)

Battle the Yokai threat at a targeted 120 frames per second with ultra-fast load times.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles