Nintendo Doesn't Plan to Reveal a New Switch Model Anytime Soon - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

There have been rumors for a while that Nintendo plans to release a more powerful Nintendo Switch model. This includes information from a dataminer who discovered in Nintendo a firmware update the mention of a Switch model with the codename "Aula." The new model is said to be similar to the base Switch model and has 4K capabilities when docked with the 4K realtek chip being inside the dock itself.

While the rumors have been going around for some time now, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during the recent Q&A session with investors said the company would not be announcing a new Nintendo Switch model anytime soon.

It should be noted this doesn't mean a more powerful Switch model is completely ruled out as the announcement could just happen further down the line.

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo with shipment figures of 79.87 million units and 532.34 Switch games shipped lifetime. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have sold over 30 million units.

Thanks, Bloomberg.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles