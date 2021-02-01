Sumo Digital Acquires PixelAnt Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sumo Digital announced it has acquired Wroclaw, Poland-based studio, PixelAnt Games, which was founded in 2020.

PixelAnt Games is the 10th development studio for Sumo Digital and will remain under the leadership of Pawel Rohleder and Adam Lasoń who are both video game veterans. They will bring their experience to help support the development of "ground-breaking AAA titles to Sumo."

"We’re incredibly excited by the opportunities that being part of the Sumo family offers to PixelAnt," Pawel Rohleder, Studio Director, PixelAnt said.

"Sumo has demonstrated a proven commitment to each of its studios to give them what they need to make incredible games and hire the best people. We have very ambitious plans in place, and we know that Sumo is going to support us every step of the way."

Sumo Digital's Gary Dunn added, "In addition to adding supremely talented people to our family of studios in the form of Pawel, Adam, and their team, we now have our first base of operations in mainland Europe, allowing us to tap into Poland’s phenomenal talent pool.

"As a full-service studio, PixelAnt will provide game development services to clients across the world, as well as own-IP opportunities, and will continue to work on Sumo projects. A huge welcome to the team in Wroclaw!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

