Netflix Officially Announces Sonic Prime Animated Series, Premieres in 2022

Netflix, Sega of America, and WildBrain have officially announced a new animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Prime, which will premiere in 2022.

Sonic Prime will feature 24 episodes that is designed for kids, families, and long-time fans of the video game franchise. Sonic goes on a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The Netflix series will be animated by WildBrain, while Sega will help in its production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers.

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own," said Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation, Netflix. "I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix -- one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

Sega chief brand officer Ivo Gerscovich added, "Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991. With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, SEGA’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise."

WildBrain president Josh Scherba added, "With generations of devoted fans around the world, Sonic the Hedgehog is more popular today than ever before, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, SEGA and Man of Action to deliver all new Sonic adventures for audiences worldwide.

"This premium franchise is ideally suited to WildBrain’s capabilities and it’s already inspiring great things from our talented creative teams. We’ve witnessed first-hand the enduring popularity of this brand from the strong and steady global demand for our library of legacy Sonic series. We look forward now to bringing fresh and exciting Sonic content to fans both new and old."

