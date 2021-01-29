Microsoft Looking to Make Another Bethesda-Level Acquisition in 2021, According to Rumor - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,078 Views
Microsoft announced in September 2020 it would be acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. This is one of the biggest acquisitions in video game history.
There is a new rumor that Microsoft isn't done with growing Xbox Game Studios and is looking to make another acquisition that will be a similar size to ZeniMax.
Video game industry insider Xbox Ragnar is backing this new rumor, who said Microsoft was purchasing a big gaming studio a few weeks before the ZeniMax acquisition became public. Xbox Rangar believes the announcement of this next big acquisition will happen at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.
I don't know who this guy is, but I've been hearing the same thing for months, that Microsoft wants to acquire another publisher, negotiations with bethesda lasted 3 years, as I've been pointing out, I believe the announcement will be at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022— 👑 King Ragnar (@XboxRagnar) January 28, 2021
Microsoft looking to grow its Netflix-like service, Xbox Game Pass, it isn't a surprise the company is looking to keep growing Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft's gaming division for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was the first time ever it reached $5 billion in revenue.
Publishers in a similar price range to what MS paid for Zenimax would be Ubisoft, Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, Capcom, Sega, Konami, and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Ubisoft fended off a take-over attempt from Vivendi just a few years ago so it seems they don't want to be bought. That basically leaves WB and the JP publishers.
AT&T was considering selling WB Interactive last summer, and supposedly had discussions with MS (among others), but decided against selling them, figuring they could make more money in the long run by keeping WB Interactive and releasing live service games. Maybe acquisition talks have resumed with MS. But I'm not sure if MS would be willing to buy WB Interactive, as AT&T supposedly wanted to sell just the studios for several billion dollars and keep all of the big IP's like DC, Harry Potter, LOTR, Lego, and Mortal Kombat, charging extra to license out those IP's instead. Not a great deal for MS to pay billions for just studios, then pay billions more for limited time IP licenses.
So I'm guessing it might be Sega. Not only are they the least expensive out of all of the above publishers, but I suspect they would be more open to an acquisition by MS than the other JP publishers, they've been pretty buddy-buddy with MS recently, what with the Yakuza day one gamepass releases and Sega talking about how successful Yakuza has been on Xbox in their investor calls and such.
MS buying Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, Capcom, or Sega would be the death of good games from those companies.
How does that work? Does MS change the way they develop games and make it worse?
The same way it worked with Ensemble, Rare, and Lionhead. All bought by MS. All eventually went on to make bad games and/or get shuttered. The same way that Bioware died after being bought out by EA. MS and EA buy smaller companies, because they themselves lack talent. But once bought, the talent tends to leave or stagnate. The good news is this is a long process and I'm sure we'll have 5 to 10 more years of good games out of Obsidian/Bethesda. But long term MS just can't keep a good studio together.
Also, there is a chance MS injects these companies' games with Microtransactions, since they are doing it with their two flagship franchises (Gears and Halo).
All 3 of those studios were bought a very long time ago under different leadership. Ensemble and Lionhead ended up being closed due to bad mistakes made under Mattrick's leadership, having Ensemble waste $100m making a Halo MMO which he would then cancel, Lionhead by Mattrick first pushing Kinect on them, then later pushing the live service Fable Legends on them, wasting $75m on a game with little market potential. We have heard nothing but praise for MS from all of the studios they have bought recently and their older studios, from what we've heard MS under Phil pretty much gives them full control to develop whatever they want.
MS has largely been moving away from microtransactions of late, especially the really bad kind (randomized microtransactions, aka loot boxes), instead focusing on cosmetic MT's and offering options to earn them in-game without paying anything. Yes Halo, Gears, Sea of Thieves have some form of MT's, out of Microsoft's recent games, but all are multiplayer focused, and multiplayer games without microtransactions pretty much don't exist in this day and age. Recent singleplayer focused games from Microsoft have largely been devoid of MT's, with the main exception being Forza Horizon 4, which has some MT's that affect both singleplayer and multiplayer, such as a collectible map that makes it easier to find bonus boards in-game, and DLC cars.
Besides, all of those publishers you are talking about are making pretty heavy use of microtransactions themselves, Square Enix had/has them in Final Fantasy 14, Avengers, and the latest Deus Ex, among others. Sega has them in Phantasy Star Online 2 and the latest Yakuza, among others. Capcom has microtransactions in Monster Hunter World and DMC 5, among others. Koei Tecmo's Dead or Alive 5 and 6 have had some of the most predatory microtransactions I have ever seen, DoA 5's total microtransaction cost ended up over $1000 by the end of it's support. So please don't act like only MS is guilty of microtransactions, pretty much the whole industry is making pretty heavy use of them these days.
Alright, in that case I'll just wait. Perhaps MS really has changed for the better, and will take a more hands off approach this time around.
As far as MTX goes, I'm not going to defend Square Enix's shit use of them in avengers. FF14 seems to be pretty light MTX usage though.
Phantasy Star online is F2P, so it has to have some form of revenue. Those MTX in PSO2 might be overkill though. I'll have to look into it.
Yakuza, and Monster Hunter both look to have really light MTX usage as well. As far as DMC5 goes, Capcom is just repeating what they did with the DMC4 remaster. They made it so you can buy Red Orbs, but didn't change how quickly you can gain Red Orbs from the original DMC4. So they aren't adding extra grind in the hopes that you'll break out your wallet for some Red Orbs.
But yes, you are right that multiple companies are engaging in this crap. If it's just $20 to $30 of extra cosmetic stuff in the whole game, I can tolerate that. It's when it becomes hundreds of dollars just to get everything that I have a serious issue with it. Either that or being forced to play for hundreds of hours to unlock what you want. And that's the sort of crap that is being pushed in games like Gears 5, MK11, and soon to be Halo Infinite.
Again, I don't like MTX, but can sort of tolerate them if they are light. A really good example of this is Persona 5 Royal, with just a few challenge battles locked behind a paywall. I'm not fine with that, but it isn't enough to keep me from getting the game.
@Cerebralbore Err... Ensemble and Lionhead weren't even making games anymore. Lets not act like MS are the only ones in the industry to close unsuccessful studios. Also very contradicting as Rare being one of the oldest brands under MS are till producing games to this day weather being successful or not. So MS don't just close studios down for no reason.
Also Rare lost their grace under Nintendo long before MS brought them. Do the research and it explains why Rare wanted to be sold from Nintendo. But hey, its easier to point the finger at a company you don't like instead of understand the reality of the situation. It all started with the making of Perfect Dark.
Microtranactions? Who honestly cares as long as its not done in a gambling sense and forces you to pay more for a game you should have gotten anyway. Smash Brothers has MTX and its actually amazing when its done right. If you think its going away anytime soon or just a EA / MS thing, you are delusional. I am sure you are not tho.
MS made Rare do Kinect crap for a few years, but as shika pointed out that was under different leadership.
Smash charges 75 cents for Mii fighter costumes. Is that a MTX? Technically yes. Does anybody care? No. Because it's 75 cents, and Mii's are lame anyway.
I remember a Rare dev saying that Kinect wasn't forced on them. Supposedly MS showed all of their first party studios an early presentation of Kinect and Rare's head at the time loved what he saw and decided Rare would develop for Kinect.
Interesting. You got a source for that?
Damn. In that case Rare killed themselves. Thanks so much for the info!
In the case of the Japanese studios, it would essentially be the end. Nothing... NOTHING... will ever make Japanese gamers want to buy Xbox. Microsoft needs to just accept that they aren't wanted or needed everywhere, and leave Japan alone. How long do you think the talent is going to want to stick around if the games they make aren't getting bought in their home countries?
At this point I'm basically holding my breath to see if MS truly does believe that exclusives are evil. Either they stick to their word on that, and Bethesda (as well as any other acquired companies) games come to PS5. Or they were lying, and are now hypocritically trying to buy up as many 3rd party developers as possible in order to make them exclusive to Xbox/PC.
I'd like to add that I really think a lot of Japanese gaming companies are going to be prioritizing Switch development this gen. After all, that's where the majority of Japanese gamers are these days. Nintendo has captured 90% of the console market in Japan. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see 3rd party games being exclusive to Switch with PC/ports coming a few months later. Just look at MH Rise for a great example of this.
Probably controversial to say this but WB's IP list looks pretty mediocre. The wider media franchises associated with a lot of them have a tonne of potential but WB has very few great games in the last 10 years or so that deliver on said potential. And if they're not looking to sell the IPs, just the studios, then... lol.
Mortal Kombat and Lego do well, and the Middle Earth Shadow of games were fairly successful. DC has been kind of meh this gen, but Batman Arkham was doing well in gen 7. As for Harry Potter, it has been largely untapped by WB, EA had the license back when the movies were releasing and they released those mediocre adaptations of each movie, but WB has barely touched it until recently. We'll have to wait and see how WB's new AAA Harry Potter game turns out, looks promising so far at least.
But yeah, what AT&T was reportedly asking several billion for, just the studios, was a pretty bad deal imo. If AT&T was willing to sell both the studios and the game rights to all of those IP's permanently for around what MS paid for Zenimax, $7.5b, then WB Interactive would be a good buy for MS, but as things stand, MS would be better off looking elsewhere.
What about Take Two? Aren't they in trouble with a hostile take over from Tencent?
However, Sega I could see. The OG Xbox felt like a sequel to the Dreamcast, and had a lot of Sega exclusives it'd be a way to increase japanese presence.
Thing is, this leaker says it's a similar size acquisition to Zenimax, which was $7.5b. Take-Two is currently worth about $23b, and if MS gets into a bidding war with Tencent that price would only go up. I don't think Take-Two is what the leaker is talking about.
Spencer did say last year he wasn't aware of Xbox being in talks to acquire a Japanese developer though that could mean Microsoft is doing the talking or he could also have been full of crap, though I still feel the next Microsoft acquisition will be a western dev again. There's also that law in Japan which makes a western acquisition of a Japanese company hard.
It seems to me if MS wants to broaden its appeal and add more diverse content on Gamepass, then Capcom, Sega or Square Enix is the way to go. Any western publisher wouldn't really amaze people unless it was something crazy like Valve.
Maybe the Valve of 15 years ago would impress, but Valve has released so few games recently I'm not sure how much that acquisition would impress people. If MS were to acquire Valve, I think it would mainly be for Steam, rather than their game development.
Look, I hope Xbox succeeds, but buying out all of these big publishers is not the way I would like it to happen. The smaller developers they purchased were great. Talented teams hindered by dev costs. Bethesda was a wildcard...but if we are talking take two...well...I just hope MS doesn't want to keep everything exclusive.
Taketwo is not in trouble I think? And they wanted to buy a huge Publisher in codemasters, I think take two is ok .Will always be Safe hoping tencent doesn't acquire them. Then I'd think anyone even taketwo that had no trouble can be acquired then thatt's messy I guess?
I heard that Tencent was more interested in Korean companies right now.
That would be better, Tbh, Sony I think has square on lock and square made ff16 to PS5 for a year , Square really likes Sony , As for Tencent hope they make small purchases like what THQ nordic is doing.
Hopefully they buy Sega.
That would be wild annd dissapoint few Sega fans , As for me I won't reveal my feelings What I think of that? But, I see konami metal gear more History and a franchise stronger than persona I guess? IDK? then theres the other huge japanese like square and capcom franchises This is something I think Microsoft just needs 1 Japanese Studiobut dont know who?
Sega have much more than just Persona. I'd argue that Total War is their biggest franchise too, rather than Persona anyway.
Plus a Sega studio is currently making Age of Empires 4 for MS anyway, so why not own them rather than just contract games out to them?
Yes, Total War and football manager and theiir both mostly Pc , So, the console space never tried these.If Xbox gets them I unsure if they'll be on xbox console probably not, but will help their PC sales?
Football Manager has been on Xbox a few times already, doesn't really sell that well there though. I mean it's a pretty niche series anyway, generally sells around 1m annually.
It would help with PC software though, yeah. Especially as stuff to put onto gamepass.
I will believe it when I see it, Zenimax deal isnt even finished yet, I have no doubt they are consistently looking for studios to aquire but something as big as Zenimax deal? Would be a pleasant surprise but not holding my breath.
Cant see MS buying any major publisher except Sega as it makes sense since the Xbox is a Spiritual successor to Sega and Sega have some PC games like the Total War series and Sega also own brands like Relic who are making Age of Empires 4 etc. Plus its upside is MS can re-brand the Xbox to Sega in Asia while accumulating some Asian IPs like Persona and Yukaza.
Whoever it is , It might be around 5 -10 billion mark I think?
Yeah that would make the most sense. I am guessing not the big guns - EA, Activision, Take-Two - as they are worth well above that. I am thinking someone like Ubisoft, Warner Bros. gaming, Capcom, or Sega