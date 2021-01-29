Microsoft Looking to Make Another Bethesda-Level Acquisition in 2021, According to Rumor - News

Microsoft announced in September 2020 it would be acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. This is one of the biggest acquisitions in video game history.

There is a new rumor that Microsoft isn't done with growing Xbox Game Studios and is looking to make another acquisition that will be a similar size to ZeniMax.

Video game industry insider Xbox Ragnar is backing this new rumor, who said Microsoft was purchasing a big gaming studio a few weeks before the ZeniMax acquisition became public. Xbox Rangar believes the announcement of this next big acquisition will happen at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

I don't know who this guy is, but I've been hearing the same thing for months, that Microsoft wants to acquire another publisher, negotiations with bethesda lasted 3 years, as I've been pointing out, I believe the announcement will be at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 — 👑 King Ragnar (@XboxRagnar) January 28, 2021

Microsoft looking to grow its Netflix-like service, Xbox Game Pass, it isn't a surprise the company is looking to keep growing Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft's gaming division for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was the first time ever it reached $5 billion in revenue.

