Microsoft Looking to Make Another Bethesda-Level Acquisition in 2021, According to Rumor

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 978 Views

Microsoft announced in September 2020 it would be acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. This is one of the biggest acquisitions in video game history. 

There is a new rumor that Microsoft isn't done with growing Xbox Game Studios and is looking to make another acquisition that will be a similar size to ZeniMax.

Video game industry insider Xbox Ragnar is backing this new rumor, who said Microsoft was purchasing a big gaming studio a few weeks before the ZeniMax acquisition became public. Xbox Rangar believes the announcement of this next big acquisition will happen at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. 

Microsoft looking to grow its Netflix-like service, Xbox Game Pass, it isn't a surprise the company is looking to keep growing Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft's gaming division for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was the first time ever it reached $5 billion in revenue. 

Thanks, GameRant.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


36 Comments
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

Publishers in a similar price range to what MS paid for Zenimax would be Ubisoft, Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, Capcom, Sega, Konami, and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Ubisoft fended off a take-over attempt from Vivendi just a few years ago so it seems they don't want to be bought. That basically leaves WB and the JP publishers.

AT&T was considering selling WB Interactive last summer, and supposedly had discussions with MS (among others), but decided against selling them, figuring they could make more money in the long run by keeping WB Interactive and releasing live service games. Maybe acquisition talks have resumed with MS. But I'm not sure if MS would be willing to buy WB Interactive, as AT&T supposedly wanted to sell just the studios for several billion dollars and keep all of the big IP's like DC, Harry Potter, LOTR, Lego, and Mortal Kombat, charging extra to license out those IP's instead. Not a great deal for MS to pay billions for just studios, then pay billions more for limited time IP licenses.

So I'm guessing it might be Sega. Not only are they the least expensive out of all of the above publishers, but I suspect they would be more open to an acquisition by MS than the other JP publishers, they've been pretty buddy-buddy with MS recently, what with the Yakuza day one gamepass releases and Sega talking about how successful Yakuza has been on Xbox in their investor calls and such.

Cerebralbore101 shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)
Machina shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Probably controversial to say this but WB's IP list looks pretty mediocre. The wider media franchises associated with a lot of them have a tonne of potential but WB has very few great games in the last 10 years or so that deliver on said potential. And if they're not looking to sell the IPs, just the studios, then... lol.

shikamaru317 Machina (4 hours ago)

Mortal Kombat and Lego do well, and the Middle Earth Shadow of games were fairly successful. DC has been kind of meh this gen, but Batman Arkham was doing well in gen 7. As for Harry Potter, it has been largely untapped by WB, EA had the license back when the movies were releasing and they released those mediocre adaptations of each movie, but WB has barely touched it until recently. We'll have to wait and see how WB's new AAA Harry Potter game turns out, looks promising so far at least.

But yeah, what AT&T was reportedly asking several billion for, just the studios, was a pretty bad deal imo. If AT&T was willing to sell both the studios and the game rights to all of those IP's permanently for around what MS paid for Zenimax, $7.5b, then WB Interactive would be a good buy for MS, but as things stand, MS would be better off looking elsewhere.

Doctor_MG shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

What about Take Two? Aren't they in trouble with a hostile take over from Tencent?

However, Sega I could see. The OG Xbox felt like a sequel to the Dreamcast, and had a lot of Sega exclusives it'd be a way to increase japanese presence.

shikamaru317 Doctor_MG (1 hour ago)

Thing is, this leaker says it's a similar size acquisition to Zenimax, which was $7.5b. Take-Two is currently worth about $23b, and if MS gets into a bidding war with Tencent that price would only go up. I don't think Take-Two is what the leaker is talking about.

Matsku shikamaru317 (19 minutes ago)

Spencer did say last year he wasn't aware of Xbox being in talks to acquire a Japanese developer though that could mean Microsoft is doing the talking or he could also have been full of crap, though I still feel the next Microsoft acquisition will be a western dev again. There's also that law in Japan which makes a western acquisition of a Japanese company hard.

Mr Puggsly (4 hours ago)

It seems to me if MS wants to broaden its appeal and add more diverse content on Gamepass, then Capcom, Sega or Square Enix is the way to go. Any western publisher wouldn't really amaze people unless it was something crazy like Valve.

shikamaru317 Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

Maybe the Valve of 15 years ago would impress, but Valve has released so few games recently I'm not sure how much that acquisition would impress people. If MS were to acquire Valve, I think it would mainly be for Steam, rather than their game development.

Doctor_MG (2 hours ago)

Look, I hope Xbox succeeds, but buying out all of these big publishers is not the way I would like it to happen. The smaller developers they purchased were great. Talented teams hindered by dev costs. Bethesda was a wildcard...but if we are talking take two...well...I just hope MS doesn't want to keep everything exclusive.

dx11332sega Doctor_MG (2 hours ago)

Taketwo is not in trouble I think? And they wanted to buy a huge Publisher in codemasters, I think take two is ok .Will always be Safe hoping tencent doesn't acquire them. Then I'd think anyone even taketwo that had no trouble can be acquired then thatt's messy I guess?

SanAndreasX Doctor_MG (0 minutes ago)

I heard that Tencent was more interested in Korean companies right now.

Libara (11 minutes ago)

I will believe it when I see it, Zenimax deal isnt even finished yet, I have no doubt they are consistently looking for studios to aquire but something as big as Zenimax deal? Would be a pleasant surprise but not holding my breath.

Ka-pi96 (1 hour ago)

Hopefully they buy Sega.

dx11332sega Ka-pi96 (51 minutes ago)

That would be wild annd dissapoint few Sega fans , As for me I won't reveal my feelings What I think of that? But, I see konami metal gear more History and a franchise stronger than persona I guess? IDK? then theres the other huge japanese like square and capcom franchises This is something I think Microsoft just needs 1 Japanese Studiobut dont know who?

Ka-pi96 dx11332sega (45 minutes ago)

Sega have much more than just Persona. I'd argue that Total War is their biggest franchise too, rather than Persona anyway.

Plus a Sega studio is currently making Age of Empires 4 for MS anyway, so why not own them rather than just contract games out to them?

dx11332sega Ka-pi96 (38 minutes ago)

Yes, Total War and football manager and theiir both mostly Pc , So, the console space never tried these.If Xbox gets them I unsure if they'll be on xbox console probably not, but will help their PC sales?

Ka-pi96 dx11332sega (26 minutes ago)

Football Manager has been on Xbox a few times already, doesn't really sell that well there though. I mean it's a pretty niche series anyway, generally sells around 1m annually.

It would help with PC software though, yeah. Especially as stuff to put onto gamepass.

dx11332sega Ka-pi96 (23 minutes ago)

I um ..... OK

Azzanation (3 hours ago)

Cant see MS buying any major publisher except Sega as it makes sense since the Xbox is a Spiritual successor to Sega and Sega have some PC games like the Total War series and Sega also own brands like Relic who are making Age of Empires 4 etc. Plus its upside is MS can re-brand the Xbox to Sega in Asia while accumulating some Asian IPs like Persona and Yukaza.

dx11332sega (6 hours ago)

Whoever it is , It might be around 5 -10 billion mark I think?

trunkswd dx11332sega (5 hours ago)

Yeah that would make the most sense. I am guessing not the big guns - EA, Activision, Take-Two - as they are worth well above that. I am thinking someone like Ubisoft, Warner Bros. gaming, Capcom, or Sega

vonny (3 hours ago)

"Rumor""insider" Christ some garbage gets posted.

