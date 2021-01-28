PS5 Sales Near 5M, Switch Remains Best-Seller - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 10-16 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 786 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 434,438 units sold for the week ending January 16, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 77.89 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 127,712 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 76,525 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.80 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 68,133 units, the Xbox One sold 23,812 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,361 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 153,976 units (54.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 70,263 units (-50.8%), the Xbox One is down 17,371 units (-42.2%), and the 3DS is down 14,587 units (-91.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 434,438 (77,889,435)
- PlayStation 5 - 127,712 (4,945,236)
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,525 (2,801,306)
- PlayStation 4 - 68,133 (114,970,127)
- Xbox One - 23,812 (49,535,612)
- 3DS - 1,361 (75,912,085)
- Switch - 104,250
- PlayStation 5 - 68,343
- Xbox Series X|S - 54,177
- PlayStation 4 - 18,155
- Xbox One - 15,608
- 3DS - 387
- Nintendo Switch - 91,866
- PlayStation 5 - 43,615
- PlayStation 4 - 39,047
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,340
- Xbox One - 6,516
- 3DS - 366
- Switch - 220,668
- PlayStation 5 - 11,330
- PlayStation 4 - 9,248
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,774
- Xbox One - 856
- 3DS - 582
- Switch - 17,654
- PlayStation 5 - 4,424
- Xbox Series X|S - 2,234
- PlayStation 4 - 1,683
- Xbox One - 832
- 3DS - 26
Is 400,000 going to be the weekly baseline for switch this year? If so, that's 21,000,000 if you don't even count on the holidays.