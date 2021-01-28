PS5 Sales Near 5M, Switch Remains Best-Seller - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 10-16 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 434,438 units sold for the week ending January 16, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 77.89 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 127,712 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 76,525 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.80 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 68,133 units, the Xbox One sold 23,812 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,361 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 153,976 units (54.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 70,263 units (-50.8%), the Xbox One is down 17,371 units (-42.2%), and the 3DS is down 14,587 units (-91.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 434,438 ( 77,889,435 ) PlayStation 5 - 127,712 ( 4,945,236 ) Xbox Series X|S - 76,525 ( 2,801,306 ) PlayStation 4 - 68,133 ( 114,970,127 ) Xbox One - 23,812 ( 49,535,612 ) 3DS - 1,361 ( 75,912,085 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,250 PlayStation 5 - 68,343 Xbox Series X|S - 54,177 PlayStation 4 - 18,155 Xbox One - 15,608 3DS - 387

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 91,866 PlayStation 5 - 43,615 PlayStation 4 - 39,047 Xbox Series X|S - 18,340 Xbox One - 6,516 3DS - 366 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 220,668 PlayStation 5 - 11,330 PlayStation 4 - 9,248 Xbox Series X|S - 1,774 Xbox One - 856 3DS - 582

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,654 PlayStation 5 - 4,424 Xbox Series X|S - 2,234 PlayStation 4 - 1,683 Xbox One - 832 3DS - 26

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

