Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and More - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

FDG Entertainment has partnered with developer Cornfox & Bros. to released Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and more. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

We're happy to announce that we extended our awesome partnership with @Cornfox! It all began with #Oceanhorn, a true love letter to classic adventures. We're now joining forces again to bring the wonderful sequel #Oceanhorn2 to next-gen consoles, PC and more! #PS5 #XboxSeries pic.twitter.com/IOkYijFnl4 — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) January 25, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

A Grand Adventure

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore. A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?

This Time You’re Not Alone

You will not be taking this journey alone. Trin, the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader Archimedes, and Gen, a mysterious robot wielding an old samurai weapon, will join forces with you, and fight at your side against Mesmeroth’s Dark Army. Contextual commands will allow you to direct these allies into battle, or have them help you with the solution of the game’s most clever puzzles!

Fight, Solve, and Explore

Bigger, better, and packed with new features—Oceanhorn 2 is not only one of the best-looking adventure games out there, but it also builds a unique experience on the shoulder of classic video games. Collect powerful items, wield the Caster Gun, solve the mysterious puzzles of the ancients, and discover all that Arcadia and its neighboring kingdoms have to offer! Accept the challenge and become a true hero.

Key Features:

An epic RPG main quest spanning 20+ hours of gameplay.

Massive boss fights test your reflexes and combat skills.

Dozens of side quests grant incredible rewards.

Clever puzzles to solve and mysterious dungeons to explore.

Beautiful, handcrafted graphics paint a world of legends and intrigue.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles