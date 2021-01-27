Tencent Acquires Minority Stake in Dontnod Entertainment - News

Life is Strange and Tell Me Why developer Dontnod Entertainment announced Tencent has acquired a minority stake in the company for €30 million.

Tencent, due to its investment, has an option to propose the appointment of a representative on the Dontnod Entertainment Board of Directors. The funds raised will be used to finance Dontnod's strategy to develop new self-published intellectual properties worldwide on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome Tencent as a DONTNOD investor," Dontnod Entertainment chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert. "This is a real expression of trust from a key online game leader, which is behind a number of success stories and has invested in several leading companies in the video game industry.

"Through this partnership, DONTNOD is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the various growth drivers in the video game industry, in particular in China and on mobile platforms, in cooperation with an industry leader.

"The capital increase announced today will enable us to step up and boost the roll-out of our development plan, which aims to capture more value from our original creations by self-publishing more games."

