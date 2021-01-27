Limited Edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch and Pro Controller Announced - News

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch Hunter Rise Special Edition and Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition that will launch alongside the game on March 26. They have only confirmed for a release in Japan.

The Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition is priced at 38,400 yen and includes a Switch console, a dock, and Joy-Cons themed to Monster Hunter Rise. It also includes a digital copy of the game, a download code for the pre-order bonus, and the Deluxe Kit DLC.

The Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition is priced at 7,480 yen and includes a Switch Pro Controller themed to Monster Hunter Rise.

View imagines of the console and controller below:

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

