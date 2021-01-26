Magic: Legends Open Beta Launches for PC on March 23 - News

/ 99 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Crytpic Studios announced the open beta test for the free-to-play MMORPG, Magic: Legends, will launch for PC on March 23.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:



From the developers behind Neverwinter comes a new top-down massively multiplayer online action RPG featuring fast-paced combat inspired by Magic: The Gathering. An ancient force moves in darkness, posing an ever-growing threat to the entire multiverse. Players will experience the power of becoming a Planeswalker as they discover exciting mana-based spells and strategically build out the perfect hand of balanced attacks to control the chaos of the battlefield. While openly exploring the vast planes from Magic: The Gathering, players will fight alongside iconic characters and legendary creatures made popular by the original card game.

Key Features:

Become a Planeswalker – Players can choose from five diverse classes and switch between different Planeswalkers at any time.

– Players can choose from five diverse classes and switch between different Planeswalkers at any time. Walk Your Own Path – Players will need to cross various planes to save the multiverse, but how they weave their path is up to them.

– Players will need to cross various planes to save the multiverse, but how they weave their path is up to them. Control the Chaos – Control the chaos in real-time combat. Choosing what spells go into each hand requires strategy, as they will be drawn at random during attacks.

– Control the chaos in real-time combat. Choosing what spells go into each hand requires strategy, as they will be drawn at random during attacks. Collect and Upgrade – Players will discover a myriad of spells and collect spell fragments to make them more powerful.

– Players will discover a myriad of spells and collect spell fragments to make them more powerful. Fight Together – The planes in Magic: Legends can be traversed alone or with up to two other Planeswalkers.

Classes:

Here is a closer look at the first two classes announced for Magic: Legends:

The Geomancer draws upon the power of the Earth to pummel enemies in close quarters with devastating stone and lava attacks. They are capable of absorbing blows that would otherwise incapacitate other Planeswalkers with their rock shield. Geomancers prefer to call upon creatures like goblins, kavu and earth elementals.

draws upon the power of the Earth to pummel enemies in close quarters with devastating stone and lava attacks. They are capable of absorbing blows that would otherwise incapacitate other Planeswalkers with their rock shield. Geomancers prefer to call upon creatures like goblins, kavu and earth elementals. The Mind Mage personifies cool intellect. As a Planeswalker that focuses on psychic powers, they can battle enemies from a safe distance, controlling projectiles with telekinetic powers, and lock down dangerous foes with spells that put them to sleep, or turn them against their allies.

Magic: Legends will launch later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles