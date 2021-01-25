19 Million People Downloaded Star Wars Battlefront II During Epic Games Store Free Promo - News

posted 5 hours ago

Epic Games and publisher Electronic Arts Electronic Arts announced more than 19 million people downloaded Star Wars Battlefront II on the Epic Games Store during the promo. The game was free to download from January 14 to 21.

"Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We'll watch your careers with great interest. May the Force be with your troopers!" EA said via Twitter.

The action science-fiction shooter released in November 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you see a "shiny" on the battlefront, be sure to show them how to play the objective! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2021

