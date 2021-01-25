Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition Leaked - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 and was originally going to launch in Spring 2020, however, it was delayed with no new release window.

It appears the game might not be too far off from releasing as a retailer in the Czech Republic listed the Collector's Edition of the game on its website, which has since been removed. A screenshot of it that can be viewed below was posted on ResetEra.

The Collector's Edition will contain a steelbook case, limited figurine, art book, UV flashlight, UV stickers, and a secret location's map.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles