Nioh 2 Ships 1.4 Million Units

Koei Tecmo announced in its financial results for the third quarter, which ended December 31, 2021, Nioh 2 has shipped 1.4 million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4 since it released in March 2020.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on February 5 and include all three DLC expansions.

Nioh Collection will be released on the same day for the PlayStation 5 and it includes Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition. The games have been remastered in 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

