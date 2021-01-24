Doom Dev id Software Working on a VR Game, According to Rating by Australian Classification - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer id Software most recently released Doom Eternal in March 2020 and it appears the team is working on a virtual reality game as its next title, according to a rating on the Australian classification board spotted by DSO Gaming.

The virtual reality game has been given the codenamed Project 2021A. It has been given a rating of R 18+ for "high impact violence" and "online interactivity."

Bethesda Softworks is listed as the publisher and the application for the rating was submitted by ZeniMax Australia. The rating was submitted on January 22, 2021.

It is entirely possible the virtual reality game by id Software will be a VR mode for Doom Eternal. However, that is just speculation as they did release Doom VFR in 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

