Xbox Live Gold Price Increased, February 2021 Games With Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2021, which has been increased to 5 games, as well as a price increase for Xbox Live Gold.

The price of a one-month Gold subscription has increased by $1 to $10.99, the three-month subscription has gone up by $5 to $29.99, while the six-month subscription has jumped $20 to $59.99.

The Games with Gold for February are:

Gears 5 ($39.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28

Resident Evil ($19.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition ($14.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb ($9.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15

Lost Planet 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28

Here is an overview of the games:

Gears 5

Experience the celebrated campaign and multiplayer, now fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera… herself.

Resident Evil

It’s the game that defined the genre. In this remastered version, join the special forces team, S.T.A.R.S., and investigate a mysterious mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Stay alert because supplies are scarce, and the living dead are all around.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Discover secrets, dangers, and an array of unique characters in the world of Salt. In this metroidvania-style platformer, a heroine arises out of the aether of fear to help a world on the brink of collapse. Featuring stunning handcrafted pixel art and original soundtrack compositions that bring a visual and auditory wonderland to life.

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

It’s time to put on your fedora and help Indy recover one of the most powerful artifacts known to man. In epic, globe-spanning fashion, take on Nazis and the Asian underworld to track down the mysterious Heart of the Dragon before it falls into hostile hands.

Lost Planet 2

After 10 years removed from the original title, return to the troubled planet torn apart from the ongoing battle for thermal energy. Play four player co-op and customize your character with an arsenal of weapons and vehicles to pilot.

Here is more information on the price increase for Xbox Live Gold:

Periodically, we assess the value and pricing of our services to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community; we’ll be making price adjustments for Xbox Live Gold in select markets. In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years.

So, what does this mean for you?

If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at the current price.

The price of a 1-month Gold membership is increasing $1 USD and the price of a 3-month membership is increasing $5 USD or the equivalent amount in your local market.

If you’d like to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate your remaining Gold time will also convert directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold now, and you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.

Members have already been notified in some regions. If you’re in a region where prices are being adjusted, you will receive an email and a message center notification over the next month letting you know what the new pricing is for your membership. Going forward, new pricing will be 1-month for $10.99, 3-months for $29.99, and 6-months for $59.99, or your local market equivalent. You can always visit your account to manage your membership, and prices won’t adjust until at least 45 days after you receive the messages.

