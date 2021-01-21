Limbo Dev Playdead Working on 3rd Person, Open-World, Sci-Fi Game - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Playdead, the Danish developer behind Limbo and Inside, is working on a third-person, open-world, science fiction adventure, according to job listings on its careers page. The game will be published by Epic Games Publishing, release for multiple platforms, and is built using Unreal Engine.

"Playdead is an independent game developer based in Copenhagen, Denmark. We are the creators and publishers of Limbo and Inside," reads the job listing for a technical director. "Our current project is a 3rd person, open world, science fiction adventure built for multiple platforms on Unreal Engine and published by Epic Games Publishing."

The game is set in a "remote corner of the universe."

Playdead is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and employs 50 people. The studio's first game, Limbo, is a puzzle-platformer and released in 2010, while its second game, Inside, released in 2016.

Both games from the developer been given away for free on the Epic Games Store and its next game will most likely on PC be exclusive to the Epic Games Store as it will be published by Epic Games Publishing.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles