AMD CEO: Thrilled With the Success of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Launches

November 2020 saw the launch of the next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. They quickly sold out and remain tough to find in most countries around the world.

AMD CEO Lisa Su in a Q&A session that was transcribed by VentureBeat says she is "thrilled" about the successful launches of the new consoles.

"We’re thrilled with how the console launches went," said Su. "You’ve heard separately from Sony and Microsoft, their discussions about the size of the launches and the reception of the products. From our standpoint, if you think about it, with just the amount of new hardware that had to come into place — millions of units of both consoles, or all three consoles — that needed to ship, it came together very nicely.

"As far as what we’ve learned, there is higher demand than we thought, and we’re trying to put more capacity in place for that. But we’re very happy with the launches, with the partnerships with both Sony and Microsoft. They have somewhat different strategies, but we’ve partnered very well with both of them. This is a big cycle. That says a lot about how much technology we’ve been able to integrate into the console form factor."

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are available now worldwide.

