Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One Release Not Ruled Out - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021. With a launch on the new Xbox consoles coming soon, this has left some wondering if the game would still get a release on the Xbox One or not.

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann in an interview with Eurogamer has not ruled out a release on the Xbox One and that the team is focused on getting the game out for the Xbox Series X|S for now.

"I guess it's a timing thing," Neumann said when asked about a release on the Xbox One. "Obviously memory matters. Certainly, on Ultra settings, you need a big PC - well, that's a lot, lot more memory than what you had on an Xbox One. So it's a journey, like most things, you know - let's get the Xbox Series X and S versions done, and then we'll look ahead after that. We never close doors, and there are other options, though it's a little bit too early to talk about it."

The goal for the developer is to keep the experience of Microsoft Flight Simulator as intact as possible and a release on Xbox One using xCloud streaming has not been ruled out.

"I mean, it has to be very similar," said Neumann. "Is it the exact same? Well, it can't be the exact same because that's not operable. I think that the beautiful dream that Phil [Spencer] and the team at Xbox has is that you can bomb devices, which is really what we're doing.

"We're learning where people might have some friction points. We think there's going to be more newcomers on Xbox, so you just need to be gentle in how you guide people into the experience, and there's work going on there.

"That's going to be on the PC as well for newcomers. But we think it's a good idea to spend a little bit more time on the tutorials. We have a lot of information now on how people go through them, what they learn, what they might have not quite learned, and this is an opportunity to strengthen that a little bit.

"It's really getting people comfortable, first as a person who plays games and can fly a plane, and then maybe hopefully they become a simmer. But that takes time - and I think our job is to make all that a little bit more elegant."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles