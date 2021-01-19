Xbox Game Pass Adds The Yakuza Remastered Collection, Outer Wilds, and More - News

/ 419 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. The list of games includes Control, Desperados III, Donut County, Outer Wilds, The Medium, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and Cyber Shadow.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Control (PC) – January 21

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the Director struggling to regain control. This third-person, action-adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Desperados III is the long-awaited prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive. A story-driven, tactical stealth game featuring a colorful cast of characters that epitomize the Wild West, Desperados III takes players on an adventure through rural towns, swamps, and riverbanks, to their ultimate, gun-slinging showdown!

Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 21

Donut County is a story-based, physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole.

Outer Wilds (Android) ID@Xbox – January 21

Explore for the sake of your curiosity with a hand-crafted solar system filled with secrets to discover and perils to avoid while exploring space. Players are given a variety of tools to aid in their space-backpacking adventure: their very own spaceship and jetpack, a surveyor probe for scouting and taking pictures, and a signal scope to track down audio signals as well as view landmarks from afar.



Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 26

The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) ID@Xbox – January 28

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned hotel resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

In a quest to abandon their bloody past, Kazuma Kiryu and adoptive daughter Haruka Sawamura leave the unforgiving streets of Kamurocho for the island of Okinawa to run the Morning Glory Orphanage. Despite his efforts, trouble shadows Kiryu and the oorphanage is soon entangled in a deadly power struggle. Can Kiryu rescue the children’s home and escape his past for good?

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

A murder in Tojo Clan territory soon sets off an investigation by a small Tojo branch consisting of Kazuma Kiryu, Masayoshi Tanimura, Shun Akiyama, and Taiga Saejima. Follow the four playable protagonists as they unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor and a mysterious woman at the center of it all. With underground forces readily willing to kill to protect their secrets, the search seems to lead to more questions than answers.

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Kazuma Kiryu’s newfound calm as an unassuming cab driver comes to a sudden end as the standing peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Forced to reckon with his past once more, the Dragon of Dojima returns to the criminal underworld to protect those he holds dear. With five playable protagonists across five major cities, follow Kiryu and his allies in their quest to navigate the corrupt underbelly and prevent an all-out turf war.

In Case You Missed It

What Remains of Edith Finch (Android) ID@Xbox – Available now

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of short stories about a family in Washington state. Follow Edith as she explores her family history through these stories and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Lords of the West DLC – January 26

You can use your member discount to save 10% on the upcoming Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition DLC Lords of the West, coming January 26.

Rainbow Six Siege Road to S.I. – January 21

The new Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2020 event, Road to S.I., starts January 21 and features competitive play for teams fighting for the championship title. Game Pass members and all players can join the program’s standard track at home and play any operator, even those you don’t own in the stadium. Find more details here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android!

Smite – January 26 (Not available in Japan)

Smite Season 8 starts January 26! Get started on the Battleground with the Season 8 Starter Pass which includes Gods, skins, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

All through January, we’re doubling the points you can earn from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X|S Optimized titles. You can still earn the double points playing on an Xbox One console too!

Try this weekly Ultimate Quest now for double points:

Mass Effect: Andromeda – 100 points: Kill 15 Enemies

Leaving Soon

While the games below are leaving soon, there is still some time left to wrap up any loose ends or even attempt a speed run or two! Remember you can buy these games and use your Xbox Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20% before they go!



Leaving January 29

Death Squared (Console)

(Console) Death’s Gambit (PC)

(PC) Final Fantasy XV (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Gris (PC)

(PC) Indivisible (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)

(PC) Sea Salt (Console and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles