Fallen Legion Revenants Demo Out Now for Switch and PS4

Publisher NIS America and developer YummyYummyTummy announced a demo for Fallen Legion Revenants is out now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.

Your choices will decide the fates of many! Manipulate the castle above and lead heroes into battle in the world below in this real-time action RPG!

Test your skill by playing through Chapter 1, and get an exclusive theme while you’re at it. Then continue your story in the full game by transferring your demo save data!

Fallen Legion Revenants will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on February 16, in Europe on February 19, and in Oceania on February 27.

