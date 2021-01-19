Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Launches March 5 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Two Point Studios announced Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 5 for 39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

The JUMBO Edition includes the base game, the free R.E.M.I.X. 1 and 2, and Room Templaces, Bigfoot, Pebberley Island, Retro Items Pack, Exhibition Items Pack, Close Encounters, and Off the Grid.

Here is an overview of the content included in the game:

Expansions

Off the Grid

From Hogsport to Blighton, from Flemington to Smogley, from here to remote corners of the Wanderoff County Park, everyone is talking about Mother Nature. Tabitha Windsock, Two Point County’s every-present mayor, has put rivers and forests back on the map with her sudden concern for ‘green-issues’. She’s got morals, integrity and, above all else, a cloying desperation to stay in office. That’s right, voter research has repeatedly suggested that the environment is the No. 1 issue on everyone’s mind, here in Two Point County, and Ms. Windsock is more than willing to fall on the sword of extensive positive press by founding the Department of Green Things.

You’ll face new illnesses, some of them bizarre, even by your standards, and manage new gameplay mechanics on your route to eco-friendly success. We believe in you, and Tabitha does too (sort of).

Includes:

Three awesome new locations.

35 new illnesses (nine of them visual).

Three weird and wonderful new cure machines.

New items.

Close Encounters

Down in the town of Goldpan, rumors persist of an out of this world encounter. A fireball, witnessed streaking above the sandy climes of Two Point County’s Eastern reaches, is chief suspect after a range of unusual illnesses have caused strife, commotion and general unrest amongst the inhabitants of this oft-forgotten town.

As an all-round medical supremo with a knack for tackling the unreal, your administration has operational access to some key locations in the area… including some areas the public really don’t need to know about. The Two Point Squabbler, the County’s finest journalistic institution, wants to know what’s going on… and you’re their ticket in.

Includes:

Three mysterious new locations.

Three new, fully animated cure machines.

11 new visual illnesses.

34 new illnesses in total.

New gameplay.

New music, DJ, and tannoy lines.

Pebberley Island

Blaze a sterilized trail through a tropical island for an eccentric millionaire in search of a fabled source of death-defying water. Part-time explorer and notorious germaphobe, Wiggy Silverbottom, is on a quest to discover the secrets of eternal life. As a hospital administrator with a flair for the unconventional, Wiggy needs your help to unlock this most majestic of bounties. Expand your medical frontiers. Experience new sights. Yearn to discover the greatest secret of all.

Includes:

Three adventurous new locations.

34 new illnesses (10 of which are visual).

New wonderful cure machines.

New items.

New gameplay.

New music, DJ, and tannoy lines.

Bifoot

Explore a new wintery region, featuring three brand new hospitals, 34 new region-specific illnesses (including 9 new visual illnesses), and a whole host of new in-game items.

Local celebri-yeti Bartholomew F. Yeti, the otherwise reclusive furball, has been petitioning for better healthcare in the Pointy Mountains, home to the most frequently forgotten people in all of Two Point County. Mr Yeti will need your help, curing new illnesses such as Cold Shoulder, Bard Flu, and Aurora Snorealis!

Includes:

Three wintery new locations.

34 new illnesses (nine of which are visual).

New cure machines.

New items.

New gameplay.

New music, DJ, and tannoy lines.

Item Packs

Retro Items Pack

Turn back the clock with this delightful collection of 26 new retro and vintage items to place in your hospitals.

Exhibition Items Pack

What is Art? Sure, it’s paintings and sculptures and things like that. But really… what is Art? Well, rather than dip into that profound can of worms, we’ve summarized our answer with a lovely collection of items.

Free Update

The free update is coming to all console platforms regardless of whether you have the JUMBO Edition or not! So don’t worry if you can’t afford it right now, or you’re not sure if it’s quite right for you, everyone gets something in Two Point County!

Room Templates

Room Templates is arguably the most popular feature the Two Point Hospital community have requested, and we’re super excited for console players to experience them too. Build yourself a stunning room, save it as a template and place it in any of your other hospitals! Room Templates make building your dream hospital so much easier, and have really enhanced the way you play the game. In the main game, we recommend having a template for each of the rooms you used to have to build at the start of every hospital (looking at you, GP Office!), that way you can quickly put your rooms down and focus on more important things like… are there enough Cheesy Gubbins to go around?

Don’t forget to share you template with us on our social channels too, we can’t wait to see the awesome rooms the console community creates!

R.E.M.I.X 1 & 2

R.E.M.I.X is a digital recreation of some of your favorite levels:

Hogsport

Lower Bullocks

Flottering

Mitton University

Tumble

Flemington

What do we mean by digital recreation? Excellent question! The good people at Bungle came up with the idea to create a hospital simulator simulation… or something like that… where you’ll complete goals to receive stars. Of course, being digital, these stars don’t actually reflect anything tangible, they aren’t a standardized rating by a recognized board like the Two Point Health Ministry, they’re purely symbolic of progress and an understood practice in video games. Let’s face it, now you know about them, you want them, right?

That’s a whole six levels with interesting, new mechanics to get your teeth into!

Bug Fixes

Along with these hugely popular features we will of course have a huge range of bug fixes included as well, including (but not limited to) lots of stability fixes for those pesky crashes some of you have been reporting. Upon launch, we’ll put out the full release notes so you can see exactly what’s been fixed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

