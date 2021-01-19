Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Launches February 18 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Analgesic Productions announced Anodyne 2: Return to Dust will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 18.

The game launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and other storefronts in August 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Nano Dust infects the islanders of New Theland, distorting their emotions and desires. You play as Nova, a Nano Cleaner who must explore the island, seeking out the sick and shrinking inside their bodies to suction up the Dust.

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust combines the thrilling scale and cinematic storytelling of 3D games with the tight design and easy-to-pick-up satisfaction of 2D Zelda-like adventures. With art that re-imagines the PS1 and N64 era, explore 3D cities, valleys, and wastelands then shrink into the varied 2D mindscapes of characters, from snowy, aurora-lit valleys to perilous volcanic construction sites!

Key Features:

In 3D, jump, drive, and walk across gorgeous and haunting locales, speaking with strange and memorable characters.

In 2D, use your Nano Vacuum to collect dust, suck up and fight enemies, all while overcoming mind-bending challenges related to the characters’ inner lives.

Experience the thrilling and emotional story of Nova. Her destiny is clear: she is the Nano Cleaner who will save New Theland. But strange characters & painful experiences will put her loyalty to the test…

Choose where you want to go! The sweeping vistas of New Theland quickly open up to exploration.

The Cards you find on your journey will allow you to access the outer reaches of New Theland.

No waiting for horses! Instantly transform into a car to quickly drive around the world.

Use your Spark to shrink into the bodies of the infected, explore the 2D Zelda-like dungeons within, and heal them.

Zelda-like dungeons within, and heal them. A new game from the dream duo behind the original Anodyne, All Our Asias, and Even the Ocean.

Do I need to play the original Anodyne?

Nope! Similar to the Final Fantasy franchise, there’s no need to play the original Anodyne to understand the story in Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, but longtime fans will find connections between the two!

