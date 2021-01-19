By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Opens Twitter Account For Corporate News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 180 Views

Nintendo has decided to open a new Twitter account to be used for "corporate and investor relations news." Announcements and information relating to financials will be shared on the new account. Nintendo will not be responding to messages or inquiries with the new Twitter account. 

"We’ve opened this Twitter account to deliver Nintendo Co., Ltd. corporate and Investor Relations news," reads the Twitter account. "Financial announcements and other corporate-focused information will be shared on this account. Please note that we will not respond to messages or inquiries."

Nintendo will likely share information for the third fiscal quarter, which ended December 31, 2020, on this new Twitter account. Earnings and sales information for the Nine Months Earnings will release on February 1.

2 Comments
Marth (40 minutes ago)

Hope it spits out some sales numbers from time to time.

Signalstar (45 minutes ago)

I can't wait to read tweets about adjustments to the company's 401K plans!

