Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Australian Charts in First Week of 2021 - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War remains in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 10, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second, FIFA 21 is in third place, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fourth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Dance 2021 Immortals: Fenyx Rising

