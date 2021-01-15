Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos Launches February 23 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Heliocentric Studios announced the adventure roguelite game, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, will launch for the Nintendo Switch Switch and PC via Steam on February 23.

A demo is now available on the Switch via the eShop. It features the first puzzle-filled, procedurally-generated dungeons. IT can be played solo or in local cooperative multiplayer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Beyond the challenge of the dungeons, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos features the titular overworld of Tasos, which is filled with its own many secrets, as well as the village of Intori. The settlement can be rebuilt, expanded, and developed throughout the course of the game, which will help the player in their quest, like a Blacksmith that improves the sword, a Clinic that bolsters health, and much more. Heroes can also prepare for the challenges that lay ahead by unlocking and honing new abilities through the game’s skill tree and its variety of character customization options.

Key Features:

Four-Player Co-Op Adventuring – Up to four players can explore the lands of Tasos and tackle the dungeons, assisting and reviving each other to earn victory together.

– Up to four players can explore the lands of Tasos and tackle the dungeons, assisting and reviving each other to earn victory together. Roguelite Dungeon-Crawling – Take on procedurally-generated dungeons packed with a variety of monsters, earning gems to spend on upgrades to get further in the next run.

– Take on procedurally-generated dungeons packed with a variety of monsters, earning gems to spend on upgrades to get further in the next run. Town and Class Upgrades – Each run in the dungeon earns gems to spend on upgrades, including the facilities in the town, as well as player abilities and stats.

– Each run in the dungeon earns gems to spend on upgrades, including the facilities in the town, as well as player abilities and stats. Classic Gameplay Reinvented – This is top-down adventuring brought into the modern day with colourful visuals and a number of options for combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration.

