Silver Chains Launches January 29 for Switch and PS4

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Cracked Heads Games announced the first-person horror game, Silver Chains, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on January 29.

View the console trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After his car hit a tree in a stormy night, Peter wakes up in an old abandoned mansion, somewhere in England. He can´t remember why and how he got here, but soon he realises that the house is not as abandoned as it seems. While trying to find a way out of the house, Peter has to uncover the dark secrets of what has happened in this place.

As he tries to find his way out, Peter discovers hints which indicate that he has already been here before. But by the time he’s starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together, something evil has picked up his trail… Solve puzzles to find out how you are connected to the mysteries of this place. But be careful: Something evil lurks in the cold, dark masonry and it has already started hunting you…

Key Features:

An atmospheric horror experience: photo-realistic and detailed graphics bring the interior of an old abandoned mansion to life. Dark passages, a brawly thunderstorm, paranormal activities and a thrilling story will provide you with complete immersion into the game, accompanied by an eerie soundtrack and English voice overs.

Story-Exploration-Game with puzzle- and action elements:

find out the mysteries of a huge mansion and the history of its inhabitants. Solve puzzles to gain entry into locked areas but… …beware the dangers lurking in the dark. This evil you cannot fight – run for your life or find a place to hide: Experience an intense feeling of horror as you try to escape from the monster chasing you down.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

