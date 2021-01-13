Kitsune Tails is a Platformer, Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Kitsune Games have partnered with MidBoss and publisher Ratalaika Games on newly announced platformer Kitsune Tails.

Kitsune Tails will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and itch.io in Q1 2022. It will support English, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and Russian languages. a Kickstarter campaign will launch in mid-2021.

"Secrets are a staple of classic platformers, and we wanted to use that as a vehicle for telling a story of complicated relationships and self discovery," said Kitsune Games founder Emma 'Eniko' Maassen.

"Only by using all of the skills imbued by Yuzu’s adorable outfits and other tools she’ll collect on her journey can you really get the whole tale, but Kitsune Tails will have plenty of accessibility options allowing players to define the depth of challenge."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Run, jump and dash across five worlds inspired by Japanese mythology as Yuzu, a young and inexperienced member of the fox people called kitsune serving as a divine messenger of the goddess Inari. Follow her destiny and prove even a half-kitsune with a human father can master adorable elemental outfits bestowing powerful abilities including ground pound attacks, running on water, shooting fireballs, and freezing enemies solid.

A mishap on Yuzu’s first outing leaves her in serious trouble. Fortunately the friendly healer Akko saves the kitsune from a dire fate. Perhaps this turn of events was written in the stars, as a budding romance develops between the two young women. Unfortunately, Yuzu’s childhood friend and mentor has other plans, and with the help of a special amulet gifted to Yuzu by her goddess she must rescue Akko from her former mentor before it’s too late.

Earn even more special abilities by finding hidden outfits or stealing them from monsters. Ride a giant boot, become an invincible rainbow fox, or use an antique samurai spear to scale walls. Fend off unfriendly ghosts with the warm light of paper lanterns in search of secret doors. Retrace Yuzu’s footsteps through earlier areas with newfound powers to find optional story content and unlock the best ending.

Key Features:

Classic platforming action set in a land inspired by Japanese mythology.

Explore five elemental worlds and various haunted houses.

Learn new elemental powers and use them to find secrets and optional story content.

Unlock a bonus ending by fully exploring the relationships between characters.

Use cute outfits to power up or stomp around by stealing a giant boot from enemies.

Defeat your haughty former mentor and her gang of foxy minions.

Stomp on pangos to make them curl into a ball, pick them up, and kick them around.

Carry lights through haunted houses to reveal secret doors and ward off ghosts.

Team

The original team behind Super Bernie World returns to create an original platformer in a similar style to beloved classics, brought to you as a collaboration between Kitsune Games and MidBoss LLC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles