Todd Howard's Main Focus Remains Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI

It was announced yesterday Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames have partnered with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Indiana Jones game with an original story.

Todd Howard will be the executive producer of the game, however, his main focus will be directing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, according to Bethesda’s SVP of global communications Pete Hines via Twitter.

"Todd [Howard] is currently [executive producer] on many [Bethesda Game Studios] and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show," said Hines. "His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and [The Elder Scrolls VI] games, which aren't affected by today's news."

With Microsoft acquiring Bethesda Game Studios' parent company ZeniMax it isn't known yet what platforms Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI will launch on. The games launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC is a given, but we don't know if they will launch on PlayStation 5 or not.

