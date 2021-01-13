The Last Friend is a Tower Defense Beat 'Em Up, Launches Spring 2021 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Skystone Games and developers The Stonebot Studio and Ludus Games announced tower defense beat ’em-up, The Last Friend, will launch for console and PC via Steam in Spring 2021.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When the world goes into the apocalypse, there is nothing better than best friends as company… especially when it’s an army of loyal canine companions. The Last Friend brings in an army of super-powered dogs to help players drive back the violent mutants and gangs of the apocalypse in a fun, fast-paced hybrid of tower defense and beat ’em up.

Key Features:

Tower defense meets brawler with a seamless blend of genres.

Dogs, dogs, and more dogs to help fight enemies.

Survive the wasteland an upgradeable roving battle station.

And yes… you can pet the dogs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

