EA Developing A 'Number Of' Unannounced Star Wars Games

It was announced today Lucasfilm Games has partnered with publisher Ubisoft and The Division developer Massive Entertainment on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game.

This is the first major Star Wars game not developed by Electronic Arts to be announced in about eight years. However, Disney will continue its partnership with EA as the developer has several Star Wars games in development.

"We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA," said Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly. "We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

EA in recent years developed the Battlefront series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Reilly added, "We try and help them leverage their passion, expertise, and idea by bringing our expertise around the IP, our ability to connect with other parts of Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company, to amplify that. To make it even bigger than they might imagine. We want to uncover the stories they’ve always imagined telling and make them resonate with our fans, and across the wider Star Wars galaxy."

