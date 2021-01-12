Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Gets A Bigger Badder Bowser Trailer, Mario Switch Edition Announced - News

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury called A Bigger Badder Bowser, as well as announcing a Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition that will launch alongside the game on February 12 for $299.99.

"We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures."

View the latest trailer below:

View an image of the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

While some players may be fur-miliar with the original Super Mario 3D World game for the Wii U system, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch offers a number of additions to scratch the itch for new content. In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, players can adventure through a whirlwind of colorful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online and local cooperative multiplayer for up to four players, taking on the roles of characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad.

Two new amiibo figures will be launching alongside the game and available for purchase separately at select retailers. Both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will offer in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Bowser and Bowser Jr. also have large roles to play in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and their amiibo figures, which will also be returning for purchase at select retailers, have special activations in Bowser’s Fury, too.

Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge

In addition to new details about the adventure that awaits in Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo also announced the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, a special event for the Super Mario Bros. 35 game in which players from all over the world can work together to try to complete goals during a set period of time. A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to the competitive online battle game, Super Mario Bros. 35, for fans looking for a twist on a classic challenge. Players can put their Mario skills to the test during the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, which will be held three times from January to March.

To achieve the goal of the first Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, players must work together to defeat 3.5 million Bowsers during the event period, which runs from 11:00 p.m. PT on January 18 to 10:59 p.m. PT on January 25. In addition to the 35-Player Battle mode, in which players can defeat Bowser as part of the regular gameplay, the Special Battle that week will feature courses with additional opportunities to battle with Bowser. During the event period, if the number of total Bowsers defeated in the game by players around the world rises to 3.5 million, individual players who defeat at least one Bowser will be eligible to receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Additional details about the next World Count Challenges taking place in February and March will be revealed in the future.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12.

