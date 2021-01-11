Sniper Ghost Warrior Series Sales Top 11 Million Units - Sales

Publisher CI Games announced Sniper Ghost Warrior series sales have surpassed 11 million units.

"I am happy to break 11 milion copies sold," said CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński. "The franchise is important to us. We have learned a lot from SGW3 and we successfully launched Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, which just passed the 1 million units mark. The next installment in the franchise SGW Contracts 2 will be released globally soon."

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Q1 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

