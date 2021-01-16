Most Disappointing Game of 2020 - ArticleBrandon J. Wysocki , posted 7 hours ago / 768 Views
Disappointing is a particularly interesting and subjective category. Although in truth it’s really not much, if any, less subjective than 'Best'. That segues nicely into something that warrants being addressed - as you look through some of our other Game of the Year articles, you may notice certain games appearing on those lists as well as this one. As counterintuitive (or even outright wrong) as that may seem, it speaks to the aforementioned subjectivity, as well as the diversity of our staff and audience.
Disappointment is correlated to expectations, and expectations are a product of any number of factors, most of which are idiosyncratic. Beyond that, there are so many variables in how each game is ultimately experienced and enjoyed. A quick and fitting example would be performance and other technical issues that may be unique to a particular platform.
Even though we tend to want and expect things to be black and white, life is confusing and complicated, and as such more akin to a dizzying array of shades of gray. Strengths and weaknesses are not mutually exclusive, and their respective weight is tremendously subjective. In considering these things, we made the conscious decision to not arbitrarily or artificially restrict results to more conventional expectations or outcomes. With that said, I present the five games that topped the public and staff polls for Most Disappointing Game of 2020.
The Shortlist:
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Avengers
WarCraft III: Reforged
Cyberpunk 2077
Twin Mirror
The 'Winner':
Cyberpunk 2077
'Runner-up': The Last of Us Part II
Years of development of a new IP by an acclaimed developer/publisher with plenty of accolades to its name is bound to result in high expectations. Multiple delays and restricted access to, and exposure of, builds of the game on different platforms caused concerns and suspicions, and the eventual launch confirmed the majority of them for most.
It’s not necessarily that Cyberpunk 2077 is a bad game, indeed our own Kelsy Polnik thought it was great. It does have plenty of strengths, as well as fans and defenders, but beyond any subjective flaws it simply wasn’t ready to launch on most platforms. In fact, issues on seemingly every platform would indicate that the game wasn’t truly ready to launch period, which is a key reason why I personally got a refund for it. Furthermore, whether someone likes or enjoys some, or even most of Cyberpunk 2077, that doesn’t preclude it from being disappointing to that same person, and all the more so to someone else. That is a brief take on how I think it managed to 'win' this award.
Seems fair. Cyberpunk was alright, but still no where near as good as it was supposed to be.
Find it a bit crazy how this category has crap like Avengers and Warcraft Reforged, yet the "winners" are two great games.
It's not that crazy. It's a most disappointing award, not a worst game award. If expectations are high enough then something could definitely still be disappointing despite being a great game. How much hype even was there for Avengers and Warcraft? Hard to disappoint people if they're not particularly hyped about the game in the first place.
The way I saw people hyping Cyperbunk for YEARS and the fact this happened is SICK. I'm so sorry to everyone that was so excited for this game and waited that long.
Warcraft 3 Reforged was over hated. Game was okay at best. its hatred stemed from Blizzards buisness behavior towards an Esport player than the game itself. Cyberpunk deserved this title this year as it was and still is a mess. TLOU2 is a good game all round, just the story and writing sucked. I would place Marvels Avengers as runner up. Just my 2 cents.
Seems to me that The Last of Us Part 2 being in the most disappointing game category is a case of right game wrong category , now if only VGchartz had a category for most disappointing video game story . that would have been the perfect category for it since that was where the criticism was aimed and the game side getting good reviews across the board is further evidence that most disappointing story is where it would have really shone.
TloU 2 in runner up position? It seems VGC fell for the very small and vocal minority who attacked the game. There was nothing disappointing in it. How does the complete collapse in credibility of two almost untouchable development studios (Crystal Dynamics and CD Project Red) not take the top spots in this category is beyond me.