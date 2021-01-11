LucasFilm Games is the New Brand Name for All Future Star Wars and LucasFilm Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 447 Views
Disney has announced that all future Star Wars games and games based on LucasFilm properties will now be branded as Lucasfilm Games.
"Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry," reads the announcement on StarWars.com.
"StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future."
View the LucasFilm Games sizzle real below:
This reads like Disney doesn't plan to sell exclusive Star Wars game rights to a single publisher again after the 10 year EA deal expires in 2023. "Developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry" reads like they will be licensing out Star Wars and Indiana Jones and such to multiple publishers and developers. Great news for sure, EA really did terribly with the deal, 7 years into it and they only released 4 star wars games while cancelling like 4 more, with rumors that they may only have 2 more in development planned to be released before the deal expires in 2023.
I think they are making the smart move if they don't sell the licenses exclusively to a single publisher. If they license it out freely to any publisher or developer who makes a pitch that they like, we can for instance keep getting Battlefront and Fallen Order games from EA, get KOTOR 3 from Obsidian and Microsoft, get more Lego Star Wars from WB, get a Star Wars RTS from say Relic or Creative Assembly, get an open world action-adventure Star Wars game from Ubisoft, get a story driven Doctor Aphra Tomb Raider clone from Crystal Dynamics, etc. All hypothetical games of course, but it shows that not limiting Star Wars to a single publisher opens up a world of possibilities.
Well imho 4 star war games in 7 year is already to much. That is plenty of saturation.
I don't think 4 Star Wars games in 7 years is enough, especially considering we've gotten 5 movies, and 10 seasons across 4 different Star Wars tv series in the same 7 year time frame. I mean compare it to the early 2000's while the prequel trilogy movies were releasing, LucasArts was churning out Star Wars games at an unprecedented rate back then. Were all of them good? No, but alot of them were: KOTOR 1 and 2, Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy, Rogue Squadron 2 and 3, Galactic Battlegrounds, the original Battlefront 1 and 2, Republic Commando.
So you want to say it isn't milked enough because it isn't as milked as before? Most good games and IPs we see get one or 2 entries in a gen, SW is being milked on several fronts already and you ask for more on games, and we have seem most of them not being terrific.
Star Wars is kind of on a different level than your average game IP. I mean it has a 40+ year history and it has been estimated that several hundred million people have seen at least some of the Star Wars movies. Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon, it is a big enough IP to support 1 game per year; if CoD and sports can, so can Star Wars. I mean look at the sales of the Star Wars games this generation, Battlefront 1 sold 14m in the first 6 months, Battlefront 2 sold 9m in the first 6 weeks, while Fallen Order passed 10m in around 4 months. There is clearly high demand for Star Wars games, and pretty much every Star Wars game fan I have talked to doesn’t think EA has released enough games to satisfy that demand.
Now, I don't necessarily think they should be releasing like 3-4 Star Wars games per year like the early 2000's, but I think 1-1.5 per year on average across a variety of publishers and developers would be fine.
LucasFilms Games is an imbecile name imho, and Star Wars isn't on an unprecedented creativity phase, at least not in the positive aspect of it.
What was wrong with LucasArts?
For me LucasArts works fine, and is applicable to basically everything they have launched. To have a double name on Film and Games is odd, even more when it is only for the gaming branch.
There has to be some sort of legal problem for them to not keep the old LucarArts name. Not sure if royalties, licensing or copyright, but there was no need to change what wasn't broken otherwise.
Not that I'm denying that LucasArts rolls off the tongue a whole lot better, but Lucasfilm Games was the company's original name, before it rebranded as LucasArts at the start of the 90s.
Does that mean EA gets the boot? I hope so, that would mean I can finally buy Star Wars games again.
I've got a bad feeling about this. This doesn't strike me as "Disney will abandon the EA exclusivity and license the SW name to whoever wants to make a good game", this sounds like they are trying to hide or protect themselves from some sort of legal scuffle by changing the name of the company.
Wow. That's one way of romanticizing the crap you buy, Disney.
How about you hire Ron Gilbert, Tim Schafer, and Dave Grossman again too?