Microsoft Trying to Get All Publishers to Bring Games to Game Pass

Jez Corden of Windows Central in the Xbox Two podcast discussed Xbox Game Pass and what Microsoft wants to accomplish with the service.

He says Microsoft has been in discussions with Ubisoft for a new partnership to bring Ubisoft games to the service. This could be by making Ubisoft's Uplay+ included with Xbox Game Ultimate or through some other way.

"I’ve heard that yeah, there had been some kind of talk about a more pervasive partnership between Microsoft and Ubisoft for Game Pass, and not just Ubisoft either, other publishers as well," Corden said.

Corden added that Microsoft has been in talks with just about all publishers in gaming as they want games from all publishers to release their games on Xbox Game Pass.

"It’s not as much of a revelation as you might think, because Microsoft didn’t just get EA Play and think, ‘we’re going to stop there,'" Corden said. "They’re all-in on trying to get all publishers to bring their games to Game Pass.

"It’s just not Ubisoft either, I’ve heard they’ve been talking to basically every major publisher, [it’s] just EA is the first one that bit. EA is the first deal they locked down."

