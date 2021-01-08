New York Game Awards Nominations Announced, Reggie Fils-Aime to Co-Host - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 508 Views
The nominations for the 10th annual New York Game Awards have been announced. The awards show will be held on January 26 at 8:00 pm ET with the pre-show starting at 7:30 pm ET. It can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.
The awards show will be co-hosted by the former President and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé and the founder of the New York Videogame Critics Circle Harold Goldberg.
"It’s an exciting time to see the New York Game Awards pivot to a virtual-only event, making the 10th annual event such a global celebration of the organization’s good work," said Reggie Fils-Aimé. "I’ve been honored to participate in a number of the New York Videogame Critics Circle’s activities this year, from mentoring students to making the organization’s podcasts a must-listen; co-hosting this year’s event is another high-point for me."
You can read the full list of nominees for The New York Game Awards 2021 below:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- DOOM Eternal
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Hades
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Dreams
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Moving Out
- Good Job!
- Drake Hollow
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Astro’s Playroom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Roundguard
- Necrobarista
- Creaks
- Little Orpheus
- Good Sudoku
- Genshin Impact
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Dreams
- Paper Beast
- Star Wars Squadrons
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Longing: Patience
- Hades
- Fall Guys
- Spiritfarer
- Umurangi Generation
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Teenage Blob
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- Umarangi Generation
- Demon’s Souls
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- The Last of Us Part II
- If Found
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
- Treachery in Beatdown City
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why
- Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Resident Evil 3
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand
- Black Mesa
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Demon’s Souls
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
- DAMWOM Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Red Bull OG
- Dallas Empire
- TSM
Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event
- Street Fighter League
- Overwatch League
- League of Legends Worlds
- IEM Katowice
- Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.