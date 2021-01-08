New York Game Awards Nominations Announced, Reggie Fils-Aime to Co-Host - News

The nominations for the 10th annual New York Game Awards have been announced. The awards show will be held on January 26 at 8:00 pm ET with the pre-show starting at 7:30 pm ET. It can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

The awards show will be co-hosted by the former President and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé and the founder of the New York Videogame Critics Circle Harold Goldberg.

"It’s an exciting time to see the New York Game Awards pivot to a virtual-only event, making the 10th annual event such a global celebration of the organization’s good work," said Reggie Fils-Aimé. "I’ve been honored to participate in a number of the New York Videogame Critics Circle’s activities this year, from mentoring students to making the organization’s podcasts a must-listen; co-hosting this year’s event is another high-point for me."

You can read the full list of nominees for The New York Game Awards 2021 below:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

DOOM Eternal

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Hades

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Dreams

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Moving Out

Good Job!

Drake Hollow

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro’s Playroom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Roundguard

Necrobarista

Creaks

Little Orpheus

Good Sudoku

Genshin Impact

Wide Ocean Big Jacket

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Half-Life: Alyx

Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Dreams

Paper Beast

Star Wars Squadrons

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Longing: Patience

Hades

Fall Guys

Spiritfarer

Umurangi Generation

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Teenage Blob

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Fuser

Ghost of Tsushima

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

Umarangi Generation

Demon’s Souls

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

The Last of Us Part II

If Found

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

(for PC) Treachery in Beatdown City

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake

August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why

Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Resident Evil 3

Mr. Driller: DrillLand

Black Mesa

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Demon’s Souls

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

DAMWOM Gaming

San Francisco Shock

Red Bull OG

Dallas Empire

TSM

Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event

Street Fighter League

Overwatch League

League of Legends Worlds

IEM Katowice

Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat

