Path of Exile 2 Likely Won't Launch Until 2022

Grinding Gear Games studio head Chris Wilson in an interview with PCGamer said development on Path of Exile 2 has not gone as fast as he has had hoped. He says the pandemic has made it hard to hire internationally as the team is based in New Zealand, a country that has had its borders closed.

"I hate to blame COVID for stuff, but that is a big part of it at the moment," Wilson said. "We have had difficulty hiring internationally because the borders to New Zealand are closed, so that has curtailed the exponential growth of our asset creation team a little bit.

"The progress of development hasn't been as fast as we wanted, and so our goal is to bash as hard as we can during 2021 on Path of Exile 2 stuff and see how much headway we make. Trying to get as much done as possible, and that'll give us a better idea of a good release date we can estimate, which should be towards the end of the year."

Wilson was asked if Path of Exile 2 would likely launch sometime in 2022 and he said, "Yeah, I think that's accurate." He said working from home has slowed down development on the past few major updates.

