Switch Pro Details Potentially Leaked By Dataminer - News

/ 1,072 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

A more powerful mid-generation upgrade for the Nintendo Switch has been rumored for some time now. Known dataminer SciresM has discovered in Nintendo's latest firmware update the mention of a Switch model with the codename "Aula."

The upgraded console is like the base Switch model. It is a tablet that can be used in handheld mode or connected to the TV via a dock.

The "Aula" appears to have 4K capabilities, but it is likely only capable of this when docked with the 4K realtek chip being inside the dock itself.

The Switch tablet itself will also see some improvements with an OLED screen, however, SciresM doesn't expect higher resolution when in handheld mode.

This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Nintendo.

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles